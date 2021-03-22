King Street Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

King Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198,839 shares during the period. Aramark makes up 15.9% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $104,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

ARMK stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.