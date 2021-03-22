Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. 86,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,449,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 268,755 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.