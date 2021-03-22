Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 4.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 86,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,449,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

