Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 98,676.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 277,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

KURA opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

