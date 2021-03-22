La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 980.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 127,439 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

