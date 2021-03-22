LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

