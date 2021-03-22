Lambda (LAMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.77 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Lambda has a total market cap of $115.57 million and approximately $74.77 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00634044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,625,804 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.