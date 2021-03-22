Lambda Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.82 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Lambda has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $125.43 million and approximately $81.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,624,814 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

