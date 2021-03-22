Lamden (TAU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,860.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $43,860.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

