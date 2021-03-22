LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXS. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.43 ($79.33).

Shares of LXS opened at €62.62 ($73.67) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

