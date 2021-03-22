Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 994 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $305.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

