Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,220 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

