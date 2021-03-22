Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $114,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPI opened at $164.31 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.