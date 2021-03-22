Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOD stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $821.71 million, a P/E ratio of -145.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

