Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth $35,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

