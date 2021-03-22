Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

