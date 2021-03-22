Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,112,000.

CUB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -536.15 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

