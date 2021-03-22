Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

