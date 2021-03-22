Lethean Hits 24-Hour Volume of $127.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Lethean has a market capitalization of $437,030.08 and $127.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,951.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.17 or 0.03092151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.00343287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.17 or 0.00941139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00406667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.31 or 0.00375440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00259968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021736 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

