Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,357.62.

Donald Arthur Mcinnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

LGD opened at C$1.61 on Monday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.85 million and a PE ratio of 61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGD. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

