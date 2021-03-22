Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 807,555 shares.The stock last traded at $66.72 and had previously closed at $63.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $4,031,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,457,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

