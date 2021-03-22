Lightstreams Market Capitalization Reaches $523,260.12 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $523,260.12 and $2,514.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.39 or 0.00639602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

