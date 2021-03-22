Lindsay Australia Limited (LAU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 8th

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.36.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

