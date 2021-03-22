Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,158.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $884,202.33 and $74,158.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

