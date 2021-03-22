Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.67. 61,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,027,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

