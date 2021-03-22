LNZ Capital LP Has $10.10 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

LNZ Capital LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 296.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,252 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 7.0% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.50. 20,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

