loanDepot, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. loanDepot had issued 3,850,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $53,900,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During loanDepot’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.