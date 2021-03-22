Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $906,950.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,570,028 coins and its circulating supply is 21,570,016 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

