LocalCoinSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,702.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $2.04 million and $12,702.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00077980 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002579 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

