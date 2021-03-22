Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Buys Shares of 4,574,033 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,574,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,584,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 2.18% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $196.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

