Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,478 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,041.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,043.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,762.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

