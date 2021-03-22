Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 672,065 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.30% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,002,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $365.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.54 and a 200 day moving average of $333.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $370.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.