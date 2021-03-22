Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 411,384 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,384 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 5.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,053,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $629.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.00. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

