Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.