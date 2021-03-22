LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,495 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

