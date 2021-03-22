LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,578 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.46% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $203.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.