LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,194 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

