LPL Financial LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $74.70 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

