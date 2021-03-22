LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.68% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

