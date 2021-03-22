LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.13.

LPLA stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

