Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

