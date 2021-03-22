Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.