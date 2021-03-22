Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Position Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

MCBC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.