MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) & Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Critical Review

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MacroGenics and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics -204.31% -65.84% -49.41% Forte Biosciences N/A -417.87% -248.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of MacroGenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of MacroGenics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MacroGenics and Forte Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics $64.19 million 26.70 -$151.81 million ($3.16) -9.64 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 8,949.62 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -0.69

Forte Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MacroGenics and Forte Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics 1 1 9 0 2.73 Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

MacroGenics presently has a consensus price target of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 200.18%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3 for treating acute myeloid leukemia; MGA012, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1; MGD013, a monoclonal antibody that targets the PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company is developing combination of MGD009 and MGA012; MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate, which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and T cells. MacroGenics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

