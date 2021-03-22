MAPS (MAPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $65.20 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.