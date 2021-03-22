Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 8%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price fell 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.59. 259,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,264,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

