Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 8%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.59. 259,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,264,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

