Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00. Insiders have sold 147,150 shares of company stock worth $5,314,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

