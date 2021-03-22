Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at $581,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,852.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

