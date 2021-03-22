Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stake Lowered by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $92,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

MAXR stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,710. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

